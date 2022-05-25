3 men arrested after drive-by bear spray attack in Victoria

Victoria police say three men were arrested after a random bear spray attack occurred on Monday.

Police say they received a report of people in a black Mercedes pulling up to pedestrians and bear spraying them before driving away.

The reported incident occurred near Douglas Street and Yates Street around 3 a.m., police say.

When officers arrived in the area, they found four victims of the random attack, two of whom required treatment by paramedics.

Police searched the area and found the suspect vehicle near the intersection of Government Street and Fisgard Street.

Three men who were inside the car were arrested, and police say they found a can of bear spray inside the vehicle.

The men were brought to VicPD cells for charges of assault with a weapon. They've since been released on conditions until their next court date.

Victoria police say they believe other people may have been victims of the random bear spray attacks that night.

Anyone with information or who may have been a victim is asked to call Victoria police at 250-995-7654 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.