3 men charged with assault, weapons offences after Saturday incident

The Regina Police Service has charged three men in connection with an incident involving guns and a knife on Saturday evening.

In a press release, Regina police said a group of men were working in the backyard of a home in the 2300 block of Lindsay St. when the three suspects were walking in the alley. The two groups exchanged words and a fight broke out. The three suspects had a knife and two guns were seen, and a male victim was stabbed.

Police say the three suspects fled the scene before officers arrived. The victim who was stabbed was brought to hospital with serious injuries.

The investigation led police to the 100 block of College Ave. and the three suspects were taken into custody without incident.

They all made their first court appearance on Monday.

Anyone with information that could help in the investigation is asked to contact the Regina Police Service at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.