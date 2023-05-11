3 men face charges after drug and power tool seizures in Pincher Creek

A Pincher Creek man and a Lethbridge man face charges after police received reports of stolen power tools in the community.

That came a day after a third man was charged after police received calls of a disturbance outside a Walmart that led to the seizure of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

On May 10, Pincher Creek RCMP investigated after receiving a call about the theft of some power tools. With detailed descriptions from witnesses, police were able to locate and arrest two men, recover the power tools and return them to the owner.

Both men were also found to possess fentanyl, while one man also possessed some methamphetamine.

Overall, police seized around 15 grams of fentanyl and two grams of methamphetamine.

Nelson Koci, 30, of Pincher Creek and Kyle Rains, 39, of Lethbridge were both charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance and possession of stolen property.

They're scheduled to appear in court in Pincher Creek on June 22.

A day earlier, Pincher Creek RCMP responded to calls about a disturbance outside the Walmart in Pincher Creek.

Upon arrival, police located the man, who had a number of outstanding warrants. He was arrested and a search led to the seizure of around 30 grams of fentanyl and a small amount of methamphetamine.

Jonah Shining Double, 39, of Brocket, was charged with possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

Shining Double is scheduled to appear in court in Pincher Creek on May 29.