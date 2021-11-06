3 men in their 20s sought after armed robbery at Abbotsford pharmacy

Police in Abbotsford are investigating an armed robbery at a pharmacy in the city earlier this week.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, Nov. 3, around 5:30 p.m., according to a news release from the Abbotsford Police Department.

The department said officers were called to the 30400 block of Blueridge Drive at that time for reports of a robbery in progress.

Police did not share the name of the pharmacy where the robbery took place, but there appears to be only one pharmacy on that block, which is near the intersection of Blueridge Drive and Mount Lehman Road.

Police said three men entered the store, brandished a firearm and left with money and prescription drugs. All three are believed to be between 20 and 30 years old, and each one was dressed in black and wearing a medical mask, police said.

There were no injuries to workers or customers during the incident, according to police.

Investigators from the APD's major crime unit are asking anyone who witnessed the robbery or may have video recorded in the area where it took place from between 4 and 6 p.m. to get in touch with them.

The department's non-emergency phone number is 604-859-5225.