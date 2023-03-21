$3-million lotto prize for London man

A 56-year-old man is London’s newest millionaire.

Peter Baxted won $3 million with INSTANT PRESTIGE.

"I like playing INSTANT tickets for the entertainment value," he said while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

"I stopped at the store on my way home from a night shift when I bought this ticket. I played it at the store and saw it was a winner right away – I was shocked! I just wanted to run home and tell my wife that our dream came true. I had tears of joy for sure."

Baxted, a painter, said he plans to look for a new house for his family, “I also want to share some of this win with my children and invest for our future. And I've always wanted the new Dodge Challenger – so now I can treat myself to that. I feel so humbled by this incredible win."

The winning ticket was purchased at Circle K on Hamilton Road in London.