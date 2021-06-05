3 million vaccine doses given in Alberta as 293 COVID-19 cases reported

Alberta reported another 293 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday as the province administered over 3 million vaccine doses.

The numbers were reported Saturday in a limited update on the province’s COVID-19 website.

There are 373 people in hospital, including 105 patients in ICU.

Three more deaths from COVID-19 were reported Saturday.

The province’s seven-day rolling average of daily cases is 309.

Alberta has 5,071 active cases and a positivity rate of 4.4 per cent.

Over 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the province as of Friday.

Sixty-six per cent of Alberta’s population over the age of 12 has received at least one vaccine dose. Over 502,800 Albertans are fully immunized, translating to 13 per cent of those ages 12 and up.

The province expanded vaccine eligibility on Tuesday so that anyone who received their first dose in March can now book their second shot.

Those who got their first immunization in April can begin booking a second dose appointment on June 14 while those vaccinated in May can start booking appointments on June 28.

Premier Jason Kenney said in a statement that the province had reached a new milestone in the fight against COVID-19.

“Crossing the 3 million dose milestone means we are that much closer to being open for summer,” Kenney said. “As more Albertans continue to step up and get vaccinated, we can all look forward to brighter days ahead.”

“Alberta’s vaccine rollout continues to pick up speed every day,” said Tyler Shandro, minister of health.

“Every day tens of thousands of doses are getting into Albertans’ arms. This is a testament to the commitment each Albertan has to putting this pandemic behind us.”

The province’s first drive-in vaccination clinic will open up in Calgary on Monday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health, is expected to give her next update later this week.