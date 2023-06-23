3 month investigation leads to arrests of 6 alleged gang members and affiliates, Regina police say
CTVNewsRegina.ca Digital Content Producer
Drew Postey
A three-month-long investigation by Regina Police Service’s (RPS) Street Gang Unit ended with the arrests of six people thought to be involved with street gangs.
A 36-year-old man is facing eight charges including kidnapping, uttering death threats, robbery with a firearm and aggravated assault.
Three other men, ages 19, 29 and 30 and two women, 34 ad 36, have each been charged with commission of a criminal offence for a criminal organization, an RPS news release said.
RPS said due to the ongoing investigation they will not be releasing names of the five people who are facing the same charge.
The 36-year-old man made his most recent court appearance on May 29.
-
Russian mercenary chief says his forces are rebelling, some left Ukraine and entered Russia cityThe owner of the Wagner private military contractor made his most direct challenge to the Kremlin yet on Friday, calling for an armed rebellion aimed at ousting Russia's defence minister.
-
'The offences were horrendous': B.C man loses appeal of sentence for sexual abuse of foster childrenA B.C. man convicted of sexually abusing boys in his care for more than 10 years while he was a foster parent has lost an appeal of his sentence.
-
'More people in emergency than we’ve ever had before’: Province responds to record rates of patients leaving hospital ERs without being seenB.C.'s premier and minister of health say they are focusing on healthcare measures intended to reduce wait times at hospital emergency departments after CTV News reported the rate has reached a historic high on the Lower Mainland.
-
N.S. establishes Canada’s first panel examining environment racismA panel of community members, lawyers and other experts is looking into why unsafe and unpleasant living conditions more common in and around Nova Scotia’s racialized communities.
-
P.E.I. is mourning the loss of political trailblazer Marion ReidP.E.I. trailblazer Marion Reid, who died this week at 94, is being remembered for the major role she played in shattering glass ceilings in Island politics.
-
The new community garden space in St. JamesA new community garden in St. James is growing not only food, but relationships as well.
-
'N' driver fined for deadly accident in Abbotsford“This was a tragic, horrible situation.” That’s how a judge in provincial court in Abbotsford described the death of a mother of two who was hit and killed by an “N” driver.
-
Saskatoon woman handed $33k water bill from the cityTrinh Nguyen couldn't believe her eyes when she got a staggering utility bill from the city.
-
'I think it gives the NHL a black eye': Advocates irked by decision to scrap themed attire such as Pride jerseysNHL commissioner Gary Bettman's announcement, in which he said the jerseys created unwelcome distractions, comes in the middle of Pride month.