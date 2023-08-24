3-month-old girl found safe in Ontario after Amber Alert issued; father in custody

An Amber Alert issued earlier this morning in Ontario has now been cancelled after the three-month-old baby was found safe, officials say.

The Amber Alert was issued in the early morning hours of Thursday and was cancelled shortly before 7 a.m.

Officials say the child, who was last seen in Roseneath, Ontario, was found safe. Police say the child's father has been taken into custody.

While the child was found safe, the Amber Alert issued was not widely transmitted although it was “successfully received” by residents in the area, a spokesperson for OPP confirmed.

“We are working to determine the cause of the problem and ensure it is resolved as quickly as possible.”