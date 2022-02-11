3 moose loaded up and moved away from St. Albert school

A mama moose and her two calves that were hanging around a school in St. Albert for the past few weeks have been moved by Fish and Wildlife officers.

The moose had been frequenting the area around École Secondaire Sainte Marguerite d'Youville along Boudreau Road.

On Tuesday, officers "were able to successfully immobilize the three moose and relocate them together at a more suitable natural area outside the city," Alberta Fish and Wildlife Enforcement wrote on Facebook.

"It is important for people to keep in mind that natural areas that form a part of a wildlife corridor exist in our communities, with many species travelling through at any given time."

Officers included a list of tips for dealing with moose:

Normally, moose are not aggressive; however, a moose that is stressed, a bull moose in the fall rut or a cow moose protecting her young may be easily provoked into an attack, which is a risk to individual and public safety.

Keep children and animals inside until the moose has moved on.

Do not try to scare off moose by yelling or throwing things.

If a moose is in your yard, ensure escape routes are kept clear, don’t close gates or block its escape, and ensure the curtains are drawn on patio doors and large windows, so the moose doesn’t mistake them for escape routes.

If the moose is blocking a route you need, try to find another way around or wait for it to leave. Moose can be attracted to willow bushes and shrubbery in residential areas.

If a moose charges you, run away and try to find a car, tree or building to hide behind.

Be mindful of movement on the sides of the road at these times. If you have a passenger, ask them to watch for moose and other wildlife.

If you see a moose ahead of you while driving, slow down, be alert for more animals and be prepared to stop.

People who have concerns about public safety or a moose in distress are asked to call Fish and Wildlife on the Report a Poacher line at 1-800-642-3800.