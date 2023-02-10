3 more charged in death of man found in burnt house in 2022
Three more people have been charged in the death of a man in Edmonton in January 2022.
Emergency crews were called to a house fire at 118 Avenue and 79 Street around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 23.
The body of Thomas Richard Russell was found inside the home.
An autopsy determined Russell's death was a homicide.
The cause of death was originally withheld, but police have now confirmed he was fatally shot.
On Jan. 3, a 19-year-old man was charged with interfering with a body and arson.
An 18-year-old man, who was underage at the time of the homicide, was charged with indignity to a body and arson back in November. On Jan. 23, he was also charged with manslaughter and kidnapping with a firearm.
On Feb. 9, a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with manslaughter, kidnapping with a firearm, interfering with a body, and arson.
Last July, a 28-year-old man was charged with kidnapping with a firearm, manslaughter with a firearm, interfering with a dead body, and arson in Russell's death.
Police are asking anyone with information about Russell's death to contact them at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
