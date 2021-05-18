3 more COVID-19 related deaths in Sask.; 129 new cases

Saskatchewan reported 129 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and three additional deaths.

All of the latest deaths reported were people in their 70s; two from the Far Northeast and one from Saskatoon.

There are 1,825 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 187 or 15.3 new cases per 100,000 people.

Saskatchewan reported 269 more recoveries.

One hundred forty-two people are being treated for COVID-19 in hospital in Saskatchewan with 27 in intensive care.

