3 more coyotes captured, euthanized in Vancouver's Stanley Park, bringing total number to 4
Three more coyotes have been captured and euthanized in Vancouver's Stanley Park, bringing the total number of coyotes removed from the park to four.
The update was revealed by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development in an email Thursday.
It follows the capture of one animal Tuesday night.
The province has previously said it could euthanize up to 35 coyotes over a two-week period, leading to backlash from the public, singer Bryan Adams and also Jann Arden.
The program is in response to dozens of attacks in recent months. Although many encounters have likely gone unreported, so far 45 people, including five children, have been attacked by coyotes in Stanley Park.
The park has been fenced off for the first time ever in an effort to keep people out of the park overnight, it’s currently closed between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m.
-
-
Candidates in Newmarket-Aurora prepare for campaign's final stretchWith the federal election campaign now entering its final stages, the incumbent Liberal candidate in the riding of Newmarket-Aurora is hoping to keep his seat.
-
Mayoral frontrunners face off in another debate, Nickel declines againThree former city councillors and a local business leader met to debate for the mayor's chair Thursday - five weeks ahead of Edmontonians casting ballots.
-
Coroner investigating fatal early morning crash on Sooke RoadOne person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Sooke Road early Tuesday morning.
-
Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robberyGreater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.
-
Injuries threatening Riders defense heading into Banjo Bowl in WinnipegThe Saskatchewan Roughriders could be without two major players on defence this weekend.
-
Raising awareness about Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder in TimminsOn International Fetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) Awareness Day in Timmins, officials with the Children's Treatment Centre said most people in the community know quite a bit about autism, but most don't know a lot about FASD.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez clinches spot in U.S. Open finalCanada's Leylah Fernandez has clinched a spot in the U.S. Open final with a win over Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.
-
Family traumatized by waiting room death as more B.C. hospitals see COVID-19 surgeA Kamloops family is still in shock after the family matriarch went to hospital with stomach pain Tuesday and never came home. She died in the ER waiting room after waiting six hours without seeing a doctor.