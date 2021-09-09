3 more coyotes captured, euthanized in Vancouver's Stanley Park, bringing total number to 4

Three more coyotes have been captured and euthanized in Vancouver's Stanley Park, bringing the total number of coyotes removed from the park to four.

The update was revealed by the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development in an email Thursday.

It follows the capture of one animal Tuesday night.

The province has previously said it could euthanize up to 35 coyotes over a two-week period, leading to backlash from the public, singer Bryan Adams and also Jann Arden.

The program is in response to dozens of attacks in recent months. Although many encounters have likely gone unreported, so far 45 people, including five children, have been attacked by coyotes in Stanley Park.

The park has been fenced off for the first time ever in an effort to keep people out of the park overnight, it’s currently closed between 7 p.m. and 9 a.m.