The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three more people have died related to COVID-19 and there are 174 new cases.

WECHU says the three people who died are all from the community - a man in his 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.

The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 170 people.

As of Tuesday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 8,676 confirmed cases of the virus, including 6,035 people who have recovered.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

25 cases are outbreak related

4 are household contacts of confirmed cases

2 are community acquired

143 cases are still being investigated

There are 2,471 cases considered currently active. The health unit says 102 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized and 15 are in the ICU. There are 134 suspected cases in the hospital.

There are 47 outbreaks in the region, including 21 outbreaks at LTC and retirement homes.