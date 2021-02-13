The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional deaths and 60 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

A woman in her 90s from long-term care and two women in their 70s from the community are the latest deaths.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 355 people.

As of Saturday, WECHU says 288 cases are considered active. There are 33 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 11 people are in the ICU.

Here’s the breakdown of new cases:

15 are outbreak related

7 are close contacts of confirmed cases

6 are considered community acquired

32 are still under investigation.

Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,530 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,887 people who have recovered.

There are currently 18 active outbreaks in the region including eight workplaces, seven long-term care or retirement homes, two in the community and one hospital outbreak.