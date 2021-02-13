The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three additional deaths and 60 new COVID-19 cases in the region.
A woman in her 90s from long-term care and two women in their 70s from the community are the latest deaths.
The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 355 people.
As of Saturday, WECHU says 288 cases are considered active. There are 33 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital and 11 people are in the ICU.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 15 are outbreak related
- 7 are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 6 are considered community acquired
- 32 are still under investigation.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,530 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,887 people who have recovered.
There are currently 18 active outbreaks in the region including eight workplaces, seven long-term care or retirement homes, two in the community and one hospital outbreak.