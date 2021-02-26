Three more schools in the Nanaimo area have been added to Island Health's list of possible COVID-19 exposure sites.

All three exposures, which have so far only affected a single person at each school, occurred on Monday, Feb. 22.

The schools added to the list are Uplands Park Elementary, McGirr Elementary and Dover Bay Secondary.

It is protocol for Island Health to reach out to close contacts of each individual who tested positive for the virus while they were infectious at school.

If your family is not contacted by public health workers, you can continue to attend school as usual.

There are now 14 schools listed on Island Health's list of possible school exposures.

Each school remains on the list until 14 days after its most recent exposure.