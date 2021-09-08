3 more residents die of COVID-19 at Victoria care home
Staff
CTV News Vancouver Island
Three more people are dead at a Victoria-area long-term care home where a COVID-19 outbreak has now killed four residents.
Island Health officials offered condolences Wednesday to the families, friends and staff at the Sunset Lodge home in Esquimalt, B.C.
Since the COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Aug. 27, 21 residents and 15 staff have tested positive for the disease.
The health authority says a second round of testing for all staff and residents was recently completed.
The movement of residents and staff within the Salvation Army-run centre has been limited during the outbreak, and the health authority has put admissions, transfers and social visits on hold while the outbreak is ongoing.
-
Iconic Calgary dance company featured at national virtual dance festivalThere's been pandemic poetry, pandemic pop tunes and now, one of Calgary's best-loved arts organizations is presenting pandemic dance at a national dance festival.
-
-
EPS seek public help in search for missing teenEdmonton police are asking for public assistance locating a missing 16-year-old after a month of searching.
-
Finlandia residents receive Quilts of ValourWhen Bill Hurteau thinks back to when he joined the military, he says he was happy to serve his country -- and even fibbed about his age.
-
Masks mandatory for staff, students Grades 4 to 12: Black Gold School DivisionBlack Gold School Division has reinstated enhanced health measures in their schools including making masks mandatory for Grades 4 to 12.
-
Western affiliated professor contends she’ll be 'fired' for not getting vaccinatedA professor at an affiliate institution of London, Ontario’s Western University says she is about to be dismissed for not getting two doses COVID-19 vaccine
-
Missing Indigenous man left for fishing trip in July, but never arrived at his destination, Kelowna RCMP sayMounties in Kelowna and Prince Rupert are asking the public for help locating a man who set off on a fishing trip in early July and never arrived at his destination.
-
Pedestrian dies after west Edmonton crashA 37-year-old woman has died after being hit by a car in west Edmonton last week.
-
Sault Alzheimer Society kicks off 'Social with a Purpose' fundraiserThe local Alzheimer Society is kicking off its annual 'Social with a Purpose' fundraiser, giving participants the ability to host their own virtual events in whatever way they see fit.