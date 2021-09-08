3 more residents die of COVID-19 at Victoria care home

Three more people are dead at a Victoria-area long-term care home where a COVID-19 outbreak has now killed four residents.

Island Health officials offered condolences Wednesday to the families, friends and staff at the Sunset Lodge home in Esquimalt, B.C.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak was declared on Aug. 27, 21 residents and 15 staff have tested positive for the disease.

The health authority says a second round of testing for all staff and residents was recently completed.

The movement of residents and staff within the Salvation Army-run centre has been limited during the outbreak, and the health authority has put admissions, transfers and social visits on hold while the outbreak is ongoing.