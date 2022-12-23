3 Mounties injured in pair of incidents in Colwood, Langford, RCMP say

Three Mounties were injured in two separate calls west of Victoria this week, according to the RCMP.

The first incident occurred Saturday, when a pair of West Shore RCMP officers responded to a call about a suspicious man trying to open car doors in the 2700-block of Spencer Road in Langford.

The officers located the male suspect, who appeared to be under the influence of drugs, police said in a release Thursday.

"Officers advised the suspect he was being detained while they continued their investigation into the complaint," the RCMP said.

"The suspect then became violent and began physically fighting with the officers."

Additional officers arrived on scene and the suspect was arrested for obstructing police and resisting arrest.

One of the first responding officers underwent surgery for a broken hand, while the other had a "severely sprained hand," police said.

Both officers are recovering at home. Police say the suspect was released once sober and is scheduled to appear in court in the new year.

The second incident occurred on Monday, when police responded to a 911 call from a woman in distress.

Officers attended a home in Colwood and discovered a male suspect – who was on court-ordered conditions to not be in the presence of the woman – inside the home, police said.

The conditions stemmed from a prior report of intimate partner violence, and the responding officers told the male he was under arrest for breaching his conditions, police said.

According to the RCMP, the male suspect began fighting with officers.

"One officer was hit in the head and was injured as a result," the West Shore RCMP said.

The suspect has been charged with two counts of breaching his conditions, one count of resisting or obstructing a police officer, and one count of assaulting a police officer.

He was remanded in custody until his next court appearance on Jan. 3, 2023.