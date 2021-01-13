Three cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at two Saskatoon schools.

According to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools, someone at Georges Vanier Catholic Fine Arts School and two individuals at École St. Peter School have tested positive for coronavirus.

In a news release, the division said the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed it of the positive cases on Tuesday.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, the division said.

The affected classes will switch to online instruction starting Wednesday.