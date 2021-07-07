3 new COVID-19 cases found on Vancouver Island

B.C. health officials have identified three new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region Wednesday.

The new cases were among 59 cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.

B.C. has now reported 147,856 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 5,166 reported in the Vancouver Island region.

There are currently 624 active cases across the province, 15 of which are located in the Island Health region, according to the B.C. Health Ministry.

Island Health identified the locations of 14 active cases Wednesday, including three in the South Island, 11 in the Central Island and none in the North Island.

There are currently five people in hospital for treatment of the disease in the island region, none of whom require critical care.

No deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, leaving the province's death toll at 1,759.

Since the pandemic began, 41 people have died of the disease in the island region.

As of Wednesday, approximately 78.2 per cent of people aged 12 and older had received their first does of COVID-19 vaccine, while roughly 38.2 per cent of eligible people had received both doses.

B.C. has administered a total of 5,404,047 doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 890,358 doses administered in the Island Health region.

As of Wednesday, Island Health has administered 606,594 first doses of vaccine, and 283,764 second doses.