3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-Essex, 63.4% fully vaccinated
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 3 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend.
Two were reported on July 18 and one case was reported on July 19 but due to routine data clean up, a net increase of one case was observed.
The death toll related to COVID-19 is at 436 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 16,847 confirmed cases of the virus, including 16,397 people who have recovered.
BREAKDOWN OF NEW CASES
- 1 case is community acquired
- 1 case is close contacts of confirmed cases
- 1 case is still under investigation
OUTBREAKS IN THE REGION:
- 1 workplace is in COVID-19 outbreak
There are three Windsor-Essex residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital.
The health unit website says 1,989 preliminary or confirmed Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified.
WINDSOR-ESSEX COUNTY RESIDENT VACCINATED:
- A total of 513,036 doses have been administered to WEC residents
- 76.3% of WEC adults have received at least 1 dose
- 80.1% of adults in Ontario have received at least 1 dose
- 63.4% of WEC adults are fully vaccinated
- 63.1% of adults in Ontario are fully vaccinated