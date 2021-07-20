3 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, no new deaths: Middlesex-London Health Unit

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting three new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Tuesday.

The region's total case count now sits at 12,701 cases and the death roll remains at 229, with 12,418 resolved cases.

There are 54 current active incidents of the virus. The MLHU says there are 3,554 cases with a variant of concern, with 58 of them being the highly contagious Delta variant.

This comes as the MLHU is now offering residents their choice of vaccine with no appointment necessary at all of its clinics starting Tuesday.

Ontario is reporting 127 new infections across the province with two new deaths. It was July 12 when the daily new case count was this low, at 114 new infections.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – one new, 17 active, 3,929 total, 3,828 resolved, 84 deaths, 861 variants

Grey-Bruce – 11 new, 175 active, 2,006 total, 1,797 resolved, 14 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – one new, nine active, 2,723 total, 2,660 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – seven new, 12 active, 1,929 total, 1,860 resolved, 57 deaths, 335 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, five active, 3,632 total, 3,561 resolved, 66 deaths (one new), 673 variants