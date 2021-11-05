3 new COVID-19 deaths in Manitoba, 130 new cases Friday

Manitoba recorded three new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday, pushing the death toll to 1,256 since the start of the pandemic.

The province also added 130 new cases, the majority of which were among unvaccinated people.

Of the new cases, 80 were unvaccinated, seven were partially vaccinated and 43 are fully vaccinated.

The Southern Health Region had the highest number of new cases with 64, followed by Winnipeg with 35. Twelve came from the Northern Health Region, 11 cases were in the Prairie Mountain Health Region and eight cases were in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region.

There are currently 1,147 active cases in Manitoba and the province has had 64,209 cases since March 2020.

The five-day test positivity rate slightly dropped Friday to 4.7 per cent throughout the province.

Manitoba has 118 people in hospital due to COVID-19, 88 are still infectious. There are also 24 people in ICU, 19 with active COVID.

Of the active cases, 58 have not been vaccinated, 25 have received both doses of the vaccine, and five have one dose. All but one case in the ICU is unvaccinated, while the other is fully vaccinated.

On Thursday, 3,322 tests were performed, pushing the total to 1,104,918 since February 2020.

Looking at variants of concern, there have been 11,751 unspecified variants, which make up 55.08 per cent of all variant cases. That is followed by the Alpha variant with 7,255, and there have been 1,965 cases of the Delta variant.

Out of all of Manitoba's active cases, 561 are linked to variants and there have been 245 deaths.