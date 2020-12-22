Saskatchewan reported three new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, as well as 181 new cases.

Health Minister Paul Merriman and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide a live COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. Tuesday. This will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

All three of the latest residents to die after testing positive for COVID-19 were in their 80s; one in the Northwest zone and two in Regina.

There are 3,945 cases out of 13,942 considered active. A total of 9,872 individuals have recovered, with 223 new recoveries reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 217 (17.9 new cases per 100,000 population.)

There are eight new cases in the Far Northwest, two in the Far North Central zone, 14 in the Far Northeast, 35 in the Northwest, 36 in the North Central zone, three in the Northeast, 35 in Saskatoon, one in the Central West zone, three in the Central East, 43 in Regina and one in the Southwest.

Eight cases previously reported have been assigned locations. Seven cases have been removed from the count after it was determined that these individuals lived out of province. Seven residents tested out of province have also been added to the provinces count.

In Saskatchewan, 1,519 people have received the vaccine.

There are 124 people in hospital in the province; 103 people receiving inpatient care and 21 people in intensive care.

There were 2,172 COVID-19 processed in Saskatchewan on Monday.

There have been 125 COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

Vaccine arrives in Saskatoon

Twenty people will receive the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Saskatoon on Tuesday, the province says.

They’ll be followed by 183 on Wednesday and up to 436 people each day after that, with a break over the holidays.

According to the province, more doses will arrive in Saskatoon next week, enabling a further 487 health care workers in the city to be immunized.

Other recipients among the 1,950 health care workers being immunized will include staff from ICUs, emergency departments, COVID-19 units, testing and assessment centres.