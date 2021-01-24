Seminar Kibir, health lab technician prepares chemicals to process analysis of some nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 at the Hospital of Argenteuil, north of Paris, Friday Sept. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori)

Saskatchewan reported three more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The province also reported 260 new cases and 168 new recoveries. There are 3,251 active cases in the province, up from Saturday’s 3,161.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 272, or 22.5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Two of the latest individuals to die were in their 60s; one in the Far Northeast and one in Regina.

The other person was over 80, also in Regina.

The new cases are located in:

  • Far Northwest (26)
  • Far North Central (ONe)
  • Far Northeast (Three)
  • Northwest (52)
  • North Central (14)
  • Northeast (NIne)
  • Saskatoon (72)
  • Central West (Six)
  • Central East (11)
  • Regina (42)
  • Southwest (One)
  • South Central (4)
  • Southeast (17)

Two new cases have location details pending.

  Sask. COVID-19 Active Case Locations Infographic
Infogram

There are 196 people in hospital; 164 in inpatient care and 32 people are in ICU.

VACCINES

There were 642 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

There have been 33,039 vaccines delivered to date.