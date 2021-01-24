Saskatchewan reported three more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.
The province also reported 260 new cases and 168 new recoveries. There are 3,251 active cases in the province, up from Saturday’s 3,161.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 272, or 22.5 new cases per 100,000 residents.
Two of the latest individuals to die were in their 60s; one in the Far Northeast and one in Regina.
The other person was over 80, also in Regina.
The new cases are located in:
- Far Northwest (26)
- Far North Central (ONe)
- Far Northeast (Three)
- Northwest (52)
- North Central (14)
- Northeast (NIne)
- Saskatoon (72)
- Central West (Six)
- Central East (11)
- Regina (42)
- Southwest (One)
- South Central (4)
- Southeast (17)
Two new cases have location details pending.Sask. COVID-19 Active Case Locations Infographic
There are 196 people in hospital; 164 in inpatient care and 32 people are in ICU.
VACCINES
There were 642 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan on Saturday.
There have been 33,039 vaccines delivered to date.