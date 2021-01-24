Saskatchewan reported three more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The province also reported 260 new cases and 168 new recoveries. There are 3,251 active cases in the province, up from Saturday’s 3,161.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 272, or 22.5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Two of the latest individuals to die were in their 60s; one in the Far Northeast and one in Regina.

The other person was over 80, also in Regina.

The new cases are located in:

Far Northwest (26)

Far North Central (ONe)

Far Northeast (Three)

Northwest (52)

North Central (14)

Northeast (NIne)

Saskatoon (72)

Central West (Six)

Central East (11)

Regina (42)

Southwest (One)

South Central (4)

Southeast (17)

Two new cases have location details pending.

There are 196 people in hospital; 164 in inpatient care and 32 people are in ICU.

VACCINES

There were 642 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in Saskatchewan on Saturday.

There have been 33,039 vaccines delivered to date.