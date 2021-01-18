Saskatchewan reported three more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, in addition to 287 new cases.

The province has now reported 20,272 cases in total to date. There are 4,121 cases active.

Saskatchewan reported 207 new recoveries on Sunday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 308 (25.5 new cases per 100,000 people.)

There are 203 people in hospital; 170 people in inpatient care and 33 people in intensive care.

The new cases are located in:

Far Northwest (34)

Far North Central (One)

Far Northeast (10)

Northwest (21)

North Central (23)

Northeast (33)

Saskatoon (94)

Central West (Three)

Central East (Nine)

Regina (37)

Southwest (One)

Southeast (13)

Eight new cases have pending location details

Five cases that were previously reported have been assigned to locations.

The province processed 2,332 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

VACCINES

Saskatchewan administered 3,232 doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Saturday, the highest number of vaccines administered in one day to date.

Doses were administered in:

Regina (453)

Saskatoon (749)

North Central (766)

Far North West (77)

Far North East (42)

South East (1145)

To date there have been 20,159 vaccine doses administered in Saskatchewan.

There were 975 doses of the Pfizer vaccine sent to North Battleford this weekend. Vaccine clinics will begin there for priority health care workers on Monday.