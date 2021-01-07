Saskatchewan reported three new COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, in addition to 334 new cases of the virus.

Two of the deaths were recorded in the Regina zone; one person was in their 70s and the other was in the 80 plus age group. The third death was a person from the North Central zone, also in the 80 plus age group

The 334 new COVID-19 cases are located across the province, with the majority in the Saskatoon (83), North Central (65), Regina (49) and South East (33) zones.

There are 176 people in hospital, 29 of those people are in intensive care.

The new infections brings the number of active COVID-19 cases in the province up to 2,947.

VACCINATIONS

As of Thursday, a total of 4,832 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered across the province. This includes 2,069 first doses of the Pfizer shot in Regina and 233 second doses; 2,407 Pfizer shots in Saskatoon; and 123 doses Moderna vaccine in the Far North West zone.

Prince Albert has received 3,900 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which will all be used as initial doses. Vaccinations for health care workers and long term care home residents began this morning in the city.

The province says it has confirmed there will be 11,700 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arriving each week in February. According to the province, 100 additional doses of the Moderna shot have been earmarked for Saskatchewan. This brings the Moderna delivery expected on February 1 to 5,400 doses.