3 new coyote attacks recorded over 3 days in Vancouver’s Stanley Park
The problem of coyote attacks in Vancouver’s prized Stanley Park persists. Three new attacks were recorded over a 72 hour period, according to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.
The attacks come despite weeks of warning members of the public to stay away from the large park, and after months of dealing with an aggressive coyote population that’s taken to attacking park-goers on an almost weekly basis.
On Friday, Aug. 27 around 6 a.m. a runner was bitten near Lost Lagoon, say officers. Then, around 9 p.m. that same day, another man, out walking on the other side of the park, was also bitten.
Finally a third man “suffered minor injuries to his leg when he was bitten by a coyote near Second Beach, along the seawall,” reads a statement from conservation officers.
The Conservation Officer Service says people need to stay out of the park. However, entry has not been banned completely.
“If you are in the park use abundant caution, as there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote – particularly during dawn or dusk hours, when coyotes tend to be more active,” the statement reads.
