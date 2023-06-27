3 now dead after catastrophic South Surrey crash

A two-vehicle collision that happened Sunday in South Surrey has now claimed three lives, police say.

The crash killed two people Sunday, and left a third in critical condition. The third individual succumbed to their injuries Monday afternoon, according to police.

The names of the deceased have not been released.

The crash sent two vehicles—a Volkswagen Golf and a Hyundai sedan—off the road and into a water-filled ditch. Both cars were travelling north when they collided, around 2:45 a.m. in the 3300 block of 176th Street, according to Surrey RCMP.

The three dead were occupants of the Hyundai, with a fourth occupant receiving non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver and sole occupant of the Volkswagen was taken into police custody, and has since been released pending further investigation, police say. He is also banned from driving.

Mounties say speed and alcohol are believed to be factors in the collision.

“The Surrey RCMP Criminal Collision Investigation Team is actively working to gather crucial evidence and piece together what led to this tragic collision that has now claimed three lives,” Surrey RCMP media relations officer Cpl. Vanessa Munn said in Tuesday’s news release.

“Investigations of this nature are complex and can take time to complete, but our officers are committed to conducting a thorough investigation and providing the families who lost loved ones with answers about what transpired,” she continued.

Anyone with information or dash camera video from the area is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 and quote file number 2023-104042.