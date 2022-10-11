3 officers injured during arrest after driver flees Danforth crash that injured 2: Toronto police
Five people have been taken to hospital, including three police officers, following a two-vehicle collision which led to a police chase on foot on The Danforth.
It happened at the intersection of Danforth and Jones avenues at around 8:23 p.m.
“One vehicle was travelling eastbound at a high rate of speed and then crossed into the westbound lanes, which caused a head-on collision,” Sgt. Andrea Harris told CP24 at the scene.
One of the vehicles struck a pole as a result of the collision, Toronto police said.
“The driver of the vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed then fled on foot,” Harris said.
Police caught up to the suspect down the street. He was arrested and is currently in custody at hospital, where he is being treated.
“During the arrest though unfortunately, three officers were injured,” Harris said. “One has significant injuries, but they will be OK.”
Two adults involved in the crash were transported to a trauma centre with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries, Toronto Paramedic Services said.
The officers were transported to hospital as well.
Traffic Services is investigating the collision.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area.
-
Two adults dead following Markham collisionTwo adults are dead following a collision in Markham Wednesday afternoon.
-
Young Calgary motorcycle racer holds his own in U.S. training seriesIn five months, Phillip DeGama-Blanchet traveled all over the U.S. racing his motorcycle against 25 of the top riders in North America. When the dust settled, he finished ninth overall.
-
Council votes to demolish historic building in downtown Brockville, Ont.A heritage building in downtown Brockville, Ont. is set to meet the wrecking ball, after city council voted down a motion to allow a volunteer group - led by former Senator Bob Runciman - to try to save it.
-
Alaska cancels crab-fishing seasons due to population concernsAlaska officials have cancelled the fall Bristol Bay red king crab harvest, and for the first time, have also scrapped the winter harvest of smaller snow crab. The closures reflect conservation concerns about both crab species following bleak summer populations surveys.
-
Platinum Jubilee Medal nominations open in Yorkton, city to honour 15 members of communityThe City of Yorkton is seeking nominations for the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal, which will honour those that give back to their community.
-
SickKids ICU reaches full capacity over the weekend as ER sees 'much longer than normal' wait timesSickKids’ intensive care unit reached full capacity over the weekend as the hospital endured 'much longer than normal' wait times in the emergency department.
-
Alex Jones ordered to pay US$965 million for Sandy Hook liesThe conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay US$965 million to people who suffered from his false claim that the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting was a hoax, a jury in Connecticut decided Wednesday.
-
'$520,000 is a home run': Port Stanley paid parking profits revealedImplementing paid parking throughout the village of Port Stanley, Ont. in 2022 resulted in a big profit for the municipality.
-
'Nobody will answer us': Confusion leads to frustration for dozens looking for aid at Charlottetown Red CrossTempers were high for dozens of people waiting outside the Red Cross office in Charlottetown again Wednesday. It was the second day for many of them, waiting to prove their identity to receive $250 in provincial aid they applied for over a week ago.