Police are warning the public about the dangers of drug use after they responded to a tragic scene at a household in Drumheller Saturday evening.

Drumheller RCMP responded to a home at 7:42 p.m. on Feb. 20 following a 911 call about a number of bodies being found.

Upon arrival with EMS, police found three people who had died from what is believed to be drug overdoses.

Officials say the deaths could be linked to a batch of drugs possibly laced with lethal amounts of opioid-related substances such as fentanyl, carfentanil or methamphetamines.

Police remain at the scene and no further details are available at this time.