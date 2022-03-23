3 people arrested following drug trafficking stop in Campbellton, N.B.

Three people were arrested following a traffic stop in Campbellton, N.B., where police say drugs were seized.

Last Friday, police stopped a vehicle as part of a drug trafficking investigation. RCMP says a 31-year-old woman from the area and a 46-year-old man from Val D'amour, N.B., were arrested at the scene. The third person was arrested but later released.

After the arrests, police say prescription drugs, cash, and a substance believed to be cocaine were seized.

RCMP says Danielle Leclair, 31, was charged with breach of conditions on Saturday and is being kept in custody. She was due to appear in Campbellton provincial court on Wednesday for a bail hearing.

The 46-year-old man was later released on conditions and will appear in court on July 11.