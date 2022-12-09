3 people charged after home invasion: Regina police
Three people are facing various charges after a home invasion on the 1300 block of Princess Street on Tuesday afternoon, the Regina Police Service (RPS) said in a news release.
RPS said they were called to the scene shortly after 1:30 p.m. Investigation indicated multiple suspects entered a home and pointed what was believed to be a firearm and bear mace at a resident.
The suspects were reported to have left the scene in a truck that was found parked on the 800 block of Retallack Street.
RPS said as officers approached the vehicle, it sped away and was then relocated around 3:15 p.m. on Labelle Place where three suspects were taken into custody.
Police then confirmed the vehicle was the same truck involved in the home invasion.
As a result, a 27, 24 and 22-year-old are facing charges that include break and enter, flight from a peace officer and disguise with intent.
RPS said officers located metal pipes and several knives inside the truck as well as a can of bear spray nearby.
All three accused made their first court appearances on Wednesday, Dec. 7.
