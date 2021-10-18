3 people charged after woman allegedly held against her will in Regina business

Three people are facing multiple charges after a woman was allegedly forcibly confined in a business on north Albert Street, according to Regina police.

The Regina Police Service said officers were sent to a business in the 700 block of Albert Street just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday after a report of a bear spray incident.

According to a release, police arrived and found several people at the business who appeared to be suffering from the effects of bear spray. They were then told the attack had allegedly happened on the second floor of the business.

RPS said officers found a woman in distress on the second floor. She alleged two women and a man had confined her to a chair and threatened her with a gun and a bladed weapon, then bear sprayed her before they left.

The three suspects were later arrested, police said.

A 43-year-old man and two women, ages 24 and 29, were charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and one count of forcible confinement. The man was also charged with failing to comply with conditions of his release.

All three were scheduled to make their first court appearance Monday morning.