3 people charged in connection to December robbery in Surrey

Three people have been arrested and charged in connection to a robbery in Surrey six months ago.

The suspects allegedly committed the crime on the campus of a post-secondary school on Dec. 23, according to Surrey RCMP, which says the trio had already fled with the sole victim’s phone and backpack by the time officers arrived on scene.

“The victim of the robbery sustained injuries and was transported to hospital,” Mounties said in a statement Tuesday.

In an email to CTV News, Surrey RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Vanessa Munn identified the victim as a 52-year-old man who was unknown to the suspects.

She couldn’t confirm whether he was student of Stenberg College, a private institution located in in the 13400-block of 102 Avenue, where Mounties say the robbery happened.

As the result of an investigation by the Surrey RCMP Robbery Unit, charges were laid against three suspects on June 14, and warrants were issued for their arrests.

Two of the suspects, 24-year-old Kaitlyn Marie Sedore and 37-year-old Bruce Madill, are facing charges of robbery and assault causing bodily harm. Charles Adam Platko, 44, has been charged with robbery and assault.

“All parties have since been arrested and brought before the courts,” Surrey RCMP said Tuesday.

Sedore and Platko have been released on conditions, according to Mounties, while Madill remains in custody awaiting his next court appearance on Wednesday.

The other two suspects are next due in court on July 10, online records show.