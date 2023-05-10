3 people charged, peace officer injured during Roos Island protest: WRPS

Waterloo regional police have charged three people after police say a peace officer sustained a minor injury during a protest at Roos Island in Victoria Park last month.

Police estimate 40 protesters gathered at the park on April 27, the day after the City of Kitchener closed public access to Roos Island as part of an effort to relocate people living in an encampment there.

In a media release issued Wednesday, police said at around 11:30 a.m., three people at the gathering entered the bridge to Roos Island through a gate installed by the City of Kitchener.

Police said that was when a peace officer sustained a minor physical injury. The nature of the officer’s injury was not specified.

Police have charged a 43-year-old man, a 25-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman with forcible entry, assaulting a peace officer and mischief. All are from Kitchener.

PROTESTORS CONFRONT SECURITY AND POLICE

Our CTV News team captured tense scenes at the protest, as demonstrators gathered to object to the closure of Roos Island and efforts by the City of Kitchener to relocate people living in an encampment there.

At the time, advocates came to the park saying they were trying to deliver food and social services to people on the island, but security guards wouldn’t let them through a gate.

The rally appeared to get heated, as protestors tried to get onto the island.

Security continued to stand in the way while the crowd tried to push through, eventually succeeding in pulling the gate open.

That’s when Waterloo regional police quickly stepped in and stopped people from crossing onto the island.