3 people face 53 charges after disturbance in Saskatoon

Two women, one from Saskatoon and one from Edmonton, along with a man from Liberty, Sask. are face 53 charges following a report of a disturbance on Sunday.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Avenue O South where people were outside creating the disturbance, according to a news release.

Members of the Air Support Unit witnessed three people leaving from the rear of the home as ground units arrived.

Police say the three made their way to another address on the street where patrol members located a running vehicle and the three suspects.

Officers found a loaded gun on the back seat and two more guns along with ammunition in the rear hatch area, police say.

A search of the man resulted in officers allegedly locating fentanyl, Xanax and hydromorph.

One of the women was in possession of methamphetamine, police say.