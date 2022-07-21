3 people facing charges following vehicle theft

Three people from Regina are facing charges following investigation into a vehicle theft on Wednesday.

Officers in the Stolen Auto Unit noticed a vehicle around 5 p.m. that was previously reported stolen in Kipling, Sask., according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Due to traffic in the area of Albert Street and 1st Avenue North, officers could not perform a traffic stop. They located the vehicle around 9:30 p.m. driving in the area of Saskatchewan Drive and Albert Street and used a spike belt.

The vehicle carried on and came to a stop outside of Regina. Officers, with the assistance of the Canine Unit, took three occupants of the vehicle into custody.

A 19-year-old, 35-year-old, and 34-year-old, are all charged with possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

All three of the accused made their first court appearance in Provincial Court on Thursday.