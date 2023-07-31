3 people found dead in vehicle that crashed into Alberta irrigation canal
RCMP say three people were killed in a collision in southern Alberta on Monday after the vehicle they were inside became submerged in water.
The vehicle left the road and crashed into an irrigation canal in Cypress County, located at Highway 523 and Range Road 73, at roughly 1 a.m.
Redcliff RCMP attended the crash with Cypress County Fire, the Medicine Hat Fire Aquatic Rescue and EMS.
RCMP say four people were in the vehicle, but one was able to get out after the crash, running to a nearby residence and calling 911.
Divers entered the canal and found the vehicle on its roof with three people still inside.
All three were pronounced dead.
RCMP haven't released the names of the victims, but say one was a 28-year-old man from Medicine Hat, another was a 21-year-old woman Medicine Hat and the third was a 21-year-old woman from Swift Current, SK.
The Municipal District of Cypress County surrounds Medicine Hat and Redcliff.
