3 people in custody after robberies in St. Thomas and Sparta

St. Thomas police, have arrested three people following two robberies just days apart.

In conjunction with OPP, a search warrant was executed at a home on Tuesday in relation to robberies at the Circle K convenience stores in St. Thomas on Nov. 15 and at Village Variety in Sparta on Nov. 21.

St. Thomas police first arrested a 39-year-old man city Monday morning around 9 a.m. on Talbot Street during a traffic stop, a 22-year-old man and 35-year-old woman were arrested at a home on Wellington Street during the search warrant, and charged with numerous offences.

All three of the accused people remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.