3 people injured in spree of attacks near west Edmonton transit station
Three people were assaulted by a pair of attackers Tuesday morning near a west Edmonton transit centre, and police are still looking for one of the people responsible.
Officers responded to a personal robbery at the Jasper Place Transit Terminal at 156 Street and Stony Plain Road around 9 a.m.
There, they found a 16-year-old-boy that they said had been assaulted and robbed.
"During a search for the suspects, police discovered a 56-year-old male who was standing outside of a liquor store at 101 Avenue and 156 Street had been unprovokedly assaulted by the same suspects," confirmed Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Landis Reichle.
A third victim, a 15-year-old boy, was also attacked at 155 Street and 102 Avenue.
Police arrested and charged one underaged boy with robbery, aggravated assault and two additional counts of assault.
Police did not provide a description of the second suspect they were still looking for on Friday.
-
WRHA warns of text-based scam offering $100 to vaccinated ManitobansThe Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is warning Manitobans about a text-based scam it says purports to offer people money for receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
-
Calgary Stampeders get their closeup on NBC sitcom recalling movie star's CFL daysThe Calgary Stampeders were ready for prime time this week.
-
Winnipeg police concerned for missing man living with dementiaWinnipeg police issued a Silver Alert Friday night as the service requested help from the public to find a missing man who they said lives with dementia.
-
Sudbury doctors pen letter calling for Laurentian greenspace to be preservedDoctors from Health Sciences North in Sudbury have written an open letter stressing the importance of Laurentian University's greenspace.
-
Bakery sees big business bump following complaint about naughty cookieNormally, complaints are bad for business, but Punk Rock Pastries in Burnaby just proved there's often no such thing as bad press.
-
Demand surges for passports as COVID-19 rules relaxWith COVID-19 restrictions easing, more people are wanting to travel. With the resumption of travel, Service Canada is experiencing an increase in passport applications across the country.
-
With surging inflation, how do current prices compare to Alberta's last oil boom?As the price of transportation, groceries, and housing continues to pressure Albertans' budgets, one economist says our cost of living for some expenses is actually less than it was back during the last oil boom in 2007.
-
Raw B.C. oysters associated with jump in norovirus cases, health officials warnHealth officials are warning the public about an increase in norovirus cases that's been associated with eating raw B.C. oysters.
-
Rosy outlook for Ontario's mining sectorA new report from the Ontario Mining Association (OMA) called the 'State of the Mining Sector' is forecasting a rosy outlook for the industry.