3 people injured in spree of attacks near west Edmonton transit station

Three people were assaulted by a pair of attackers Tuesday morning near a west Edmonton transit centre, and police are still looking for one of the people responsible.

Officers responded to a personal robbery at the Jasper Place Transit Terminal at 156 Street and Stony Plain Road around 9 a.m.

There, they found a 16-year-old-boy that they said had been assaulted and robbed.

"During a search for the suspects, police discovered a 56-year-old male who was standing outside of a liquor store at 101 Avenue and 156 Street had been unprovokedly assaulted by the same suspects," confirmed Edmonton Police Service spokesperson Landis Reichle.

A third victim, a 15-year-old boy, was also attacked at 155 Street and 102 Avenue.

Police arrested and charged one underaged boy with robbery, aggravated assault and two additional counts of assault.

Police did not provide a description of the second suspect they were still looking for on Friday.