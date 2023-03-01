3 people killed in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 5

Three people are dead and two others are in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash in the B.C. Interior Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the collision happened on Highway 5 outside the community of Clearwater, about 125 kilometres north of Kamloops.

No further details have been released on the victims or the vehicles involved in the crash.

B.C. Highway Patrol warned drivers to expect significant delays in the area.

"The highway will be closed for at least a few hours while the investigation proceeds," Const. James Ward said in a news release.

Authorities asked anyone who witnessed the crash, or has dash-cam video of the incident, to contact police.