3 people sent to trauma centre after collision on Airport Road in Mulmur

Dufferin OPP is investigating a collision involving two vehicles in Mulmur Township that sent three people to a trauma centre.

Provincial police say the crash happened last Wednesday afternoon on Airport Road near County Road 21.

The three individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police say.

Airport Road was closed for several hours for the police investigation, and while hydro crews repaired downed power lines.

Police ask witnesses or anyone with information to reach out to the authorities as the investigation continues.