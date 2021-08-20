3 'persons of interest' ID'd in Whyte Avenue homicide

Police have ruled the second of two deaths on Edmonton's popular bar strip a homicide.

Investigators released photos on Friday of three people they say were at the Aug. 16 scene.

An autopsy has confirmed the identity of the victim – 24-year-old Andrew Bellerose – as well as a cause of death – Bellerose was stabbed.

The Edmonton man was found in critical condition near 82 Avenue, also known as Whyte Avenue, and 105 Street shortly after 2 a.m.

He died on scene.

Police say the "persons of interest" in the photos were at the scene "at the time of the incident."

Investigators have asked anyone with information about them or Bellerose's death to get in touch.

About one week before Bellerose died on Whyte Avenue, another young man was found on the bar strip with what would be fatal injuries. Joel Genao, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the homicide of 20-year-old Ethan Taylor.

The incidents are unrelated.