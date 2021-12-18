3 pets dead in Winnipeg house fire

A house fire believed to be caused by unattended cooking has left three pets dead and a warning from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

WFPS said crews responded to reports of a single-family house fire shortly after midnight on Saturday in the 300 block of Victor Avenue in Winnipeg’s St. Matthews neighbourhood.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from the two-and-a-half-story home when firefighters arrived.

According to WFPS, an offensive attack was launched and the fire was declared under control at 1:41 a.m.

Cold weather forced crews to be rotated in and out of operations and the City of Winnipeg’s Emergency Social Services was called to help find temporary accommodations for the home’s residents, who managed to self-evacuate before crews arrived on the scene.

No injuries were reported but three pets, two dogs and a cat, died in the fire.

There was significant damage to the home from fire, smoke and water but no damage estimates were available.

The fire service said preliminary observations indicated the fire was accidental in nature and caused by unattended cooking.

To prevent incidents like this from occurring, the WFPS is reminding residents to always stay in the kitchen while cooking and to keep any flammable materials like wooden utensils, food packaging and curtains away from the stove.

They also said to heat cooking oil slowly, but if a small fire breaks out, you can use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the fire with a metal lid.

Never use water to put out an oil fire.