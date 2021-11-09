3 RCMP officers hospitalized after logging truck accident on Vancouver Island
Three RCMP officers were taken to hospital after a logging truck lost its load and logs smashed into two police vehicles on Vancouver Island.
The incident happened just after 8 a.m. Tuesday on Pacific Marine Road, west of Lake Cowichan.
RCMP say the crash occurred around the 22 kilometre mark coming from Mesachie Lake. As the RCMP cruisers were coming around a corner, a police vehicle clipped "a portion" of a logging truck heading in the opposite direction, which caused the truck to lose its load.
The Mesachie Lake Volunteer Fire Department responded to the crash and said no one was seriously injured.
RCMP say the three officers involved in the crash were taken to hospital for assessment of "what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries."
Two RCMP vehicles that were headed to the Fairy Creek Injunction enforcement area were heavily damaged in the incident.
The Pacific Marine Road was expected to remain closed into Tuesday afternoon.
RCMP along with the Commercial Vehicle Safety Enforcement (CVSE) remained on scene to investigate the incident.
The Port Renfrew Fire Department also responded to the crash.
-
B.C. family doctor shortage impacting 911 service and ambulance waitsThe ongoing family doctor shortage in British Columbia is putting pressure on emergency departments battling multiple public health emergencies.
-
Namestnikov scores 2, lifts Red Wings to 4-2 win over OilersVladislav Namestnikov scored in each of the first two periods to help the Detroit Red Wings take a three-goal lead, and they went on to beat the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 on Tuesday night.
-
SAIT hosts national men's soccer championships for first time since 1989For the second time in their history, the SAIT Trojans are hosting the men's national soccer championship.
-
-
Forever grateful: Dutch Canadian tries to put faces to names of soldiers who fell liberating the NetherlandsA retired Dutch diplomat in Prince Edward Island continues a tireless campaign to gather information and photographs of Canadian soldiers who died liberating his homeland, starting in the spring of 1944.
-
After two-year wait, Sudbury Performance Group is back on stageAfter two years of not being on stage, the Sudbury Performance Group is back this weekend with a special offering.
-
'Saw all the zeroes': Saskatoon $2M lotto winner 'looking forward to taking it easy'Like many in the city, Brian Taylor was excited to check his ticket after it was announced a $2 million dollar Western 649 ticket had been sold in Saskatoon.
-
BC Liberal leadership candidate not backing down on 'token diversity' commentA BC Liberal leadership candidate who commented on so-called "token diversity" in the NDP isn't backing down, despite being criticized for minimizing the impact of people of colour in politics.
-
'We are kind of a hot zone': Amherst residents worry after spike in COVID-19 cases after faith-based eventCOVID-19 testing has popped up at the Amherst Fire Department, bringing out residents concerned about case counts after a recent spike that followed a faith-based event in October and has led to an outbreak at a long-term care home in Pugwash, N.S.