3 Regina children gifted specialized cars to aid in their mobility

Three Regina children living with disabilities were gifted modified toy cars to aid in their mobility on Friday.

Varsity Children’s Charity is the organization behind the cars. It works with families, physiotherapists and occupational therapists to adapt a vehicle to each child’s needs, so they can sit and control the car on their own.

“Children living with disabilities is our priority, to make sure they can be part of their community, be accepted in their community and have all the opportunities of any other child,” said Larry Horeczy, Chief Operating Officer of Variety Children’s Charity.

Six-year-old Brody Kemick was one of the children to receive a car on Friday. He lives with Spastic Quadriplegia Cerebral Palsy, which means he has no fine motor function and has never been able to move on his own.

“For him to be able to push a button and experience motion, it means so much to us and it’ll help with his motor skills,” said Kurtis Kemick, Brody’s father.

Kemick said the vehicle could also help Brody become more independent in the future.

“Hopefully it could maybe lead into him using his own wheelchair with a switch,” said Kemick. “I just think it’s really great and I can’t wait to get him practicing with it.”

The Rotary Club of Regina partnered with Variety Children’s Charity to sponsor two of the cars. The Club said it has been difficult to generate funding dollars during the pandemic, but moments like these highlight why they do what they do.

“We try and make people’s lives a little bit better, one child at a time, one person at a time. And if we can make things a little bit easier for people with what we’ve done here today, then it’ll be well worth it,” said Grant Wasnik, Rotary Club of Regina president.

To date, Varsity Children’s Charity has created 102 specialized vehicles for children, nine of which in Regina.