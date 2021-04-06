3 Saskatoon citizens recognized for helping community

Three Saskatoon citizens are being recognized for the work they've done to create a safe and healthy community and their work with first responders.

Don Miekle, executive director of EGADZ, was one of the recipients of the 2020 Rotary Badge Shield Star Awards.

“I don’t do it for the recognition. I do it because it makes a difference for kids. and that's what this is all about. That's why we’re here. We want to make a better life for vulnerable citizens in Saskatoon.”

Heather Thiessen, who works as a patient advocate with Medavie Health Services, was also among the 2020 winners.

“I was able to do some ride-alongs and work closely with the staff. I helped educate them on how better to work with patients and their families and ensure their voice is heard and respected,” says Thiessen.

“I’m a patient myself. I deal with two chronic neurological conditions, so I spend every week at the hospital for treatment. I know what it’s like to be that patient without a voice, and it’s not good.”

Dave Hume was also presented with an award for helping save a man’s life with an AED.

“It’s awesome to know I helped. John and I now share a very special bond.”

The Rotary Badge Shield Star Awards highlights are a major fundraiser for Saskatoon's restorative action program, which supports students who are dealing with issues such as bullying, mental health, substance abuse and physical violence.