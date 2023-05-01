3 Saskatoon police officers taken to hospital after 'suspicious' fire

Three Saskatoon police officers and the occupant of a home suffered from smoke inhalation during an early morning blaze.

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, police reported a fire in the back yard of a home in the 100 block of Avenue H North.

Upon arrival, firefighters found visible flames on the rear of the home, according to a fire department news release.

The fire also began spreading to a neighbouring structure, the department said.

The fire was brought under control within about 45 minutes.

The occupant of the home and the three injured officers were all taken to hospital, the department said.

The blaze is considered “suspicious” and caused an estimated $100,000 in damage, according to the department.

The investigation has been turned over to police.