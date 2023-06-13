3 seniors accidentally fire gun through hotel room after hunting gophers

A call of "shot fired" that led to the deployment of a tactical police team turned out to be a simple accident involving a trio of gopher hunters in Weyburn on Monday, police say.

According to the Weyburn Police Service (WPS), the call was received from a local hotel on June 12.

A guest in the hotel was nearly hit by a bullet that was fired through the wall from the room next door, police say.

WPS had the hotel evacuated and the Joint Tactical Police Team (JTST) made up of Weyburn and Estevan police were brought in.

Police later resolved the incident after discovering three “elderly” men had accidently fired one of their rifles into the next room while putting the weapons away.

The men were hunting gophers in a rural area earlier in the day and didn’t realized one of the guns was still loaded, the release said.

The trio did not realize the bullet had penetrated the headboard and reached the room next door.

All three men were charged with unsafe storage of a firearm, while one of the men was charged with an additional count of careless use of a firearm.