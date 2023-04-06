3 sent to hospital after crash in Barrie's south end

Emergency crews were called to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover in Barrie's south end Thursday afternoon.

Police say three people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries from the crash on Fairview Road.

The vehicle left the road and flipped onto its side in front of the Barrie police headquarters.

Police closed the area from Little Avenue to Harvie Road.

The area reopened shortly before 7 p.m.

Officers are searching the area for a friendly, older black Labrador Retriever named Otis, who ran from the collision.

Police ask anyone who sees Otis to call the detachment at 705-725-7025.